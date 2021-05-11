Shehu Sani Condemns Attacks On Police Commands In S/East, S/South

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the recent attacks on police officers and facilities in the South-East and South-South regions.

Information Nigeria reports that there have been attacks on police formations in Imo, Abia, Ebonyi and Rivers States.

Reacting to this new trend, the former lawmaker from Kaduna, while condemning the act, expressed that such act is a prelude to lawlessness and disorder.

Further commenting on the issue on his Twitter page, Sani said peace is elusive without law enforcement.

He wrote: “The systemic attacks and killing of Policemen in the South East and Some parts of the South South of this country are condemnable. Such dastardly act is a prelude to lawlessness and disorder. Without law enforcement, Peace is illusive.”