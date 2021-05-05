Shehu Sani Warns Against FG Plan To Reduce Civil Servants’ Salaries

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has warned against the purported plan of the Federal Government to slash the salaries of civil servants.

Recall that the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the salaries committee to review payroll and also review the number of agencies.

Also Read: FG May Slash Civil Servants’ Salaries To Cut Cost: Minister

She stated that this move is to cut the cost of governance in the country.

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that cutting civil servants salaries will result to the death of the national minimum wage.

He wrote: