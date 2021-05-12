Sheik Dahiru Bauchi Disobeys Sultan; Holds Eid On Wednesday

Renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi, held Eid prayers with his followers in Bauchi State on Wednesday.

This is against the directive of Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, who asked Muslims in the country to continue with fasting on Wednesday.

Sultan had declared Thursday, May 13, 2021, as the day of Salat and the first day of Shawwal.

READ ALSO: Ramadan Fast Continues In Nigeria As Sultan Declares Thursday Eid-al-Fitr

But Sheik Bauchi led the Eid prayers at his residence on Wednesday.

One of the cleric’s children, Tijjani Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, was in attendance.

Details later…