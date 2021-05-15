Show Interest In Constitutional Amendment: Shehu Sani Urges Nigerians

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has urged Nigerians to show interest in the constitutional amendment debate.

This call is coming following the Senate’s announcement that zonal public hearings on the review of the 1999 Constitution would hold from May 26 to 27.

The Senate stated that the public hearing would be held simultaneously in 12 state capitals in Nigeria, meaning that two public hearings would hold per geopolitical zone.

Also Read: Yahaya Bello To Governors: Implement Financial Autonomy For Judiciary If You Believe In Restructuring

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker from Kaduna took to his Twitter page to urge more Nigerians to join the discussion.

He wrote:

“Whenever the National Assembly is engaged in Constitutional amendment, show interest; You don’t know what may be added, altered or removed.”