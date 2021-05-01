Singer Kizz Daniel Welcomes Set Of Twins On His Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, alias Kizz Daniel has announced the arrival of his newborn set of twins into the world on his birthday, Saturday May 1, 2021.

Taking to his Twitter page to share a picture of the infants’ little hands holding his hand, Vado d Great also revealed the names of his newborn sons.

“ᴛʜᴇʀᴇ ɪꜱ ɴᴏ ʙᴇᴛᴛᴇʀ ᴡᴀʏ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴇʟᴇʙʀᴀᴛᴇ ᴍʏ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ, ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴀɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʀʀɪᴠᴀʟ ᴏꜰ ᴍʏ ꜱᴏɴꜱ… ᴊᴇʟᴀɴɪ & ᴊᴀʟɪʟ ❤️“, he wrote.

The ‘Nesesari’ crooner subsequently tweeted that both of his sons shared his facial features.

“ᴊᴇʟᴀɴɪ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴍʏ ᴅɪᴍᴘʟᴇs , ᴊᴀʟɪʟ ᴡɪᴛʜ MY ᴇʏᴇꜱ 🙏🏽 ɢᴏᴅ! ɪ’ᴍ ɪɴ ʟᴏᴠᴇ ❤️“, he wrote.

See his post below: