Singer Lyta’s Babymama Calls Him Out For Abandoning His Child

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Lyta has been called out by his babymama, Kemi Ayorinde for abandoning his child.

Kemi accused the ‘Monalisa’ singer of not providing for his child via her Instagram Stories.

She started the call-out with a post addressed at her prospective suitors by saying that her father’s child can’t afford N13,000 for balloons for his child’s upcoming first birthday party.

“Dear future husband, Aari’s dad can’t afford 13k (Naira) for balloons for his child’s upcoming 1st birthday so imma need you to be able to afford my baby’s monthly cost, if not you’re not for me“, she wrote.

She further went on to reveal that she is not the one who’s broke as she has known the Marlian Music signee since he had just 46,000 followers on Instagram whereas now that he has 1.7 million followers, he can’t boast of the same amount in his bank account.

Kemi added that Lyta was practically living off her in the early days of his career until he pressured her to have a child for him only to be evil enough to connive with his management to abandon the child’s responsibilities.

She went on to clarify that she is not calling Lyta out because she needs money. She just wants him to be a part of his child’s life no matter how little.

Kemi finally said that she is not usually confrontational but Lyta has succeeded in bringing out the worst in her.

See her series of posts below: