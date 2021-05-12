Southern Governors Ban Open Grazing, Ask Buhari To Address Nigerians

Governors of the southern region have resolved to ban open grazing and the movement of cattle by foot.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu announced the decision on Tuesday after a meeting of the governors in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, Akeredolu stated that the decision was taken as part of efforts to improve security in the region.

“The forum observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits in the southern part of the country has created a severe security challenge, such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives, including pursuing various productive activities, leading to threats to food supply and general security. Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across southern Nigeria,” Akeredolu said.

“Development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the south. Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban of open grazing in the south, including cattle movement to the south by foot.

“The meeting recommended that the federal government should support willing states to develop an alternative and modern livestock management system.

According to Akeredolu, the governors also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on the state of the nation.

“The meeting expressed very grave concern on the security challenges currently plaguing the nation and strongly urged Mr President to address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of our people.

“The meeting expressed concern on the economic implications of another lockdown on the country and, therefore, suggested greater coordination and cooperation between federal and state governments in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic.”