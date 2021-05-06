‘Spread Love And Happiness, Not Hate’ – Actor Yul Edochie Tells Fans

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has called on fans to spread love and happiness instead of hate.

Taking to his Twitter page on Wednesday, the movie star and political aspirant advocates for peace and love to reign over hate and violence.

The 39-year-old added no one will be alive forever; hence, it is important that love supersedes hate for the short time allocated to everyone on earth.

In his words:

When will humans have sense? When? Those days, at the mention of the name ‘Abacha’, people trembled with fear. Where is he today? And life is still moving on. Let’s spread love, peace & happiness. Stop the hate, stop the violence & wickedness. NONE OF US WILL BE HERE FOREVER.”

See his post below: