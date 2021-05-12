‘Stand Your Ground’, Okotie Asks Nigerians Not To Flee The Country

Senior pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, Chris Okotie has appealed to Nigerians not to flee the country over insecurity.

This comes a day after the senior pastor and founder of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin urged members of his congregation to have a planned escape route from Nigeria.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, Okotie expressed that Nigerians should stand up to the security challenges, rather than abandon the country.

“David faced Goliath. Some trust in chariots and horses as veritable escapist instrumentality. But we will remember the name of the Lord.

“The hireling runs but the true shepherd repels the canine monstrosity of the old fox. No uncircumcised Philistine will annex the inheritance of the saints in light in Nigeria,” he said.

“They lurk in our forests in covert stratagem. They parade our streets, byways and highways in subtle disguise. Yet Jehovah has discovered their witty inventions. His indignation will consume them in holy jealously.

“Fear not beloved of the lord, for there is a sound of going in the tops of the mulberry trees.

“The armies of heaven are marshalled forth on our behalf. Remember, the taunting of Ishmael will not cause Isaac to lose the inheritance.

“So, stand your ground. Having done all, stand!

“Our God is Jehovah Sabaoth, the mighty God Almighty. Of whom shall we be afraid? Jesus Christ, Jehovah-Victor is the ark of God and leads his army. Arise! Arise!, soldiers of the cross. Time to take the battle to the gate!”