Stop With The ‘Desmond Elliott’ Jokes; It’s Annoying – Toyin Abraham Tells Fans

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has weighed in on the trending jokes about Desmond Elliott circulating social media.

The mother of one took to her Twitter page to appeal to everyone to stop using the actor cum politician’s name in every situation.

“Please can we all stop with this Desmond Elliot joke pls is actually annoying now I feel if we continue with this joke then……. kilode Gan“, she wrote on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

A follower then replied the now-deleted tweet, asking if Mummy Ire is prepared for the backlash that will trail the tweet.

The movie star then replied that she is not in support of Desmond Eliot but the jokes don’t just seem right anymore.

See her post below: