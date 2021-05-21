Strike: El-Rufai Displaying Ignorance, Arrogance, Says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has faulted the directive by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that lecturers of the state university, who join the ongoing workers’ strike in the state should be dismissed.

The Chairman of ASUU, University of Port Harcourt branch, Dr Austen Sado, described the governor’s recent actions in connection with the ongoing workers’ strike in Kaduna as a display of ignorance and arrogance.

He made this known during an interview with PUNCH NG on Thursday.

He said, “El-Rufai was presented to Nigerians as the purest of the technocrats in Nigeria right from the time of General Olusegun Obasanjo. I think based on that, he feels that he knows more than everybody. It is a big shame that somebody like El-Rufai would claim that he is sacking people.

“He is even saying that lecturers should sign a register and bring it to the Commissioner for Education or the Commissioner for Finance on a daily basis. You can imagine that level of ignorance by a governor, who ought to know the application of the law.

Also Read: Despite NLC Calling Off Strike, Power Yet To Be Restored – Kaduna Govt

“He has just shown how ignorant he is and Nigerians should understand that these people, who claim to be the elite in this society, know little or nothing. Can you imagine the level of arrogance that El-Rufai has exhibited in the way he has managed the affairs of the state?

“His level of arrogance is beyond understanding. Labour is asking for engagement and he is not engaging labour. You heard him say he has given an order for Ayuba Wabba’s arrest.

“If El-Rufai stands a popularity contest with Wabba in Nigeria, does he stand a chance close to Ayuba Wabba? Does he know what it means to be the president of a labour centre?

“Nigerians should begin to see that these people are gambling with the management of this nation. They are all gamblers and we should treat them as gamblers, because they do not understand the implications of their actions.”