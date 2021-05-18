Strike: El-Rufai Sacks Lecturers, Nurses Below Level 14

In a surprising development, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has sacked all nurses below grade level 14 in the state for embarking on strike in solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The governor directed the Ministry of Health in the state to immediately advertise vacancies for the replacement of the dismissed nurses.

He also ordered the dismissal of Kaduna State University’s lecturers who joined other workers on strike in the state.

This was announced in a statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye on Tuesday titled, ‘KDSG will not tolerate criminal acts disguised as industrial action,’

El-Rufai described the action of the NLC as a “campaign of economic and social sabotage and lawlessness.”

Part of the statement read, “Any academic staff of KASU that does not report for work will be dismissed. The authorities of KASU are to submit a copy of the attendance register for all categories of staff daily to the Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner of Education.

“All MDAs are also to submit daily copies of attendance register to the Head of Service.

“KDSG will not submit its treasury to the entitled minority. We will reform and rightsize our public service to meet the needs and resources of the Kaduna State even if the NLC strikes ad infinitum.

“The government remains committed to using all the resources it can generate to serve the interests of the majority of its citizens, providing social services beyond paying salaries, always putting the interests of the many ahead of the few.”

He warned that any worker not found in his or her place of assignment would be dismissed.