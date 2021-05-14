Sultan Urges Buhari, Governors To End Insecurity

Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and governors to bring insecurity in the country to an end.

The Sultan, who doubles as the leader of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), spoke in Sokoto after the Eid prayer on Thursday.

He said: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, and all the state governors to, as a matter of urgency, bring to an end insecurity across the country.

Also Read: Ganduje Frees 123 Prison Inmates For Eid-El-Fitr

“As our leaders, you should continue to remain resolute and more committed to your various responsibilities of protecting the society.

“Therefore, you should enhance your commitment toward the restoration of the peaceful nature our country was long known for.”

The Sultan also urged Muslims to continue to pray for their leaders to be able to shoulder the numerous responsibilities placed on them.

The monarch also urged Muslims to continue to sustain the spirit of charity, generousity, hospitality and brotherhood that Eid-El-Filtr symbolises.

“Today is a great day for all of us to celebrate, show love, support and relate with one another, as such we should sustain the commitment for our best desire.”