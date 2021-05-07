Supreme Court Affirms Deregistration Of 74 Political Parties

The Supreme Court has uphold the deregistration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The apex court gave its ruling at its sitting on Friday.

Recall the electoral umpire had deregistered the parties in February 2020 after citing their failure to meet certain criteria listed in the constitution.

The court upheld an earlier judgement of the court of appeal, which stated that INEC’s action was in order.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Chima Nweze held that the deregistration was done in compliance with the extant provisions of the constitution and electoral act.

With the verdict of the apex court, the number of political parties in Nigeria remains 18.