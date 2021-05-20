There Can’t Be War In Nigeria: Sultan

Despite the increasing agitations for secession from different groups, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar lll has stated that war will not break out in Nigeria.

The monarch stated that the persons blowing trumpets of war are simply trying to “draw attention to what they can get out of this country.”

He spoke on Wednesday at the second quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja.

He said: “People have been talking about war; there will not be war in Nigeria, who is going to fight who? In families we have Christians and Muslims, you have ethnic nationalities in your country, you have inter-married.

“So, all this noise people are making is trying to draw attention to what they can get out of this country and if you look at them, they are in the minority.

Also Read: States Have Financial Responsibility To Judiciary

“In this country, there are excellent people that mean well for the common man and humanity and that is what God created us to do.”

He also reiterated his commitment to dialogue as a way to achieve peace.

“So, let’s continue to work together, let’s continue to sit together, let’s continue to dialogue. I am a total believer in dialogue and nothing will change my mind because my religion teaches me to always dialogue.

“And I believe no problem is too big to be resolved when we sit down and talk, because even wars are fought to bring peace but if you know you can bring peace without fighting war, then why do you have to take up arms.

“Peace is the most important aspect of our lives because without peace we can not even worship.”