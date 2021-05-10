There’s Nothing Worse Than A Broke Famous Person – DJ Big N

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Big N has advised those interested in a career in the entertainment industry to tread carefully.

The Mavin Records disc jockey shared the piece of advice via his official Instagram page.

He noted that there is nothing worse than a broke famous person, adding that the entertainment industry can be very tricky.

Hence, it is important for newcomers in the industry to have other sources of income outside the industry as things may not always go according to plans and it would be very bad if they are well-known but cannot afford a good lifestyle.

See his post below: