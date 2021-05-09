Thiago Scores Debut Goal As Liverpool Beat Southampton To Keep Top-Four Hopes Alive

Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcantara scored his debut goal for Liverpool to help the Reds keep the hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season alive.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring against his former club, heading home Mohamed Salah’s cross in the 30th minute.

Thiago then scored his first Reds goal in added time to hand Liverpool vital win.

Liverpool’s first victory in four games in all competitions leaves them six points behind fourth-placed Leicester with a game in hand in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.