This Generation Has Normalized Prostitution – Stephanie Coker

Popular media personality, Stephanie Coker has slammed the present generation for normalizing prostitution.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother of one writes:

“It’s actually crazy how this generation have in a sense normalized prostitution. I’m not on a moral high horse or anything. But if we are being honest… Or is it that the Destiny’s child independent women generation were scammed? I’m trying to be objective but”

Information Nigeria recalls the media personality opened up in 2020 about how she conceived her daughter through IVF. She also shared why it took her so long to have her first child after getting married.

