Those Behind Violence In Imo Will Be Exposed Soon, Says Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has hinted that security agencies are compiling a comprehensive report to reveal the sponsors of violence in the state.

He gave the hint on Wednesday when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

On the programme, the former lawmaker highlighted his government’s effort at restoring peace in Imo.

“I want to allow the security agencies to do their job and because the matter is still under investigation; I don’t want to pre-empt the investigations that are going on.

“But I can assure you that sooner than later, you will see a comprehensive report that will expose identities of those behind what has happened in Imo State and what is possibly happening in other states of the country,” the governor said.

Governor Uzodinma further insisted that the present security challenges in Imo and some other states were being sponsored by those bent on bringing down the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.