Time For Total War On Terrorism Is Now – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has stated the time for a total war on terrorism is now.

He stressed that terrorists have extended their operation beyond the North-East and are now merely hours from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said this in a statement issued on his official Twitter handle, titled, ‘The Time For A Total War On Terror Is Now.’

Also Read: Kidnapping, Banditry Not Federal Offences In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

While pointing out that nowhere is safe, he stated that the security situation in Nigeria is deteriorating.

Atiku, therefore, urged the Federal Government to consider recalling all ex-servicemen and women who are willing to return to service and take the fight to the insurgents until they are rolled back and defeated.