Tonto Dikeh Reveals She’s Color Blind, Says She Only Sees Shades Of Grey

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed some interesting facts about herself.

The mother of one and philanthropist shared via her Instagram page that she is medically color blind and can only see colors in shades of grey.

The movie star and entrepreneur also revealed other facts about herself. The 35-year-old disclosed that she is camera-shy and an introvert.

She further revealed that she fears no one but has respect for everyone.

Dikeh also disclosed that she has never opened a fake Instagram account to troll anyone and she will never do so because she thinks only cowards do such.

See her full post below: