Toyin Abraham Empowers Fans With Sewing Machines (Video)

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has empowered her fans with brand new sewing machines courtesy of her empowerment program targeted at rewarding her loyal fans known and addressed as Toyin Titans.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the video of the fans receiving the sewing machines, the movie star and filmmaker writes:

“Hello wonderful Toyin Titans, I bring y’all good tidying. As y’all know there’s an empowerment program to support my wonderful Toyin Titans in their various businesses.

The above handles are the list of winners I bought the sewing machines for: @Ruthinababy @gold_tosexy @child_of_grace042 @motunjoyce @Omotayo.sanusi.351″

Read Also: “She Called My Child An Imbecile” – Lizzy Anjorin Reignites Feud With Toyin Abraham

The beneficiaries of the empowerment program have also expressed appreciation for the gifts.

Watch the video HERE