Tribalism Among Lawmakers will Make Impeaching Buhari Difficult: Rep

The lawmaker representing Esan north-east/south-east federal constituency of Edo state, Sergius Ogun has stated that the national assembly will not garner enough signatures to effect the impeachment of the president.

He reacted to the call for the president’s impeachment, Ogun, while speaking with Arise TV on Monday.

He stated that tribalism will hinder the process at the national assembly.

Following the growing trend of insecurity in the country, there have been calls for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also Read: ‘Stop Waiting For Aso Rock’ — Atiku Asks Governors To Convene National Unity Summit

“I don’t think we are going to get enough signatures to impeach the president anytime soon. We tried that in the eighth assembly and I, personally, signed. But we didn’t have enough signatures,” the lawmaker said.

“And I said a colleague of mine said, then, why should he support the impeachment of a Fulani Man or somebody from the north to the advantage of somebody from the south-west.

“Basically saying he doesn’t like the president but why should he support his impeachment for a Yoruba man to take over. That was the sentiment then and it’s even stronger today. So I don’t think we are going to get any traction there.

“I don’t think the president will resign, this is Nigeria. If there’s enough pressure for him to resign, you’re going to have people who are going to be paid and mobilised to protest for him to stay. And we don’t need that right now with all the insecurity,” he said.