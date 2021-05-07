Umahi: Our Kind Of Politics In Nigeria Will One Day Fail Us

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has cautioned against the type of politics Nigerians engage in, saying “the kind of politics being practised in Nigeria will one day fail us.”

He made this comment when he featured on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Thursday.

Umahi expressed that the trend of venturing into politics without another means of livelihood is not sustainable.

The Ebonyi governor noted that he is “developing and engaging” residents of his state to see beyond the gains in politics.

“I can say we have a lot of activities. In our state, it is only a lazy person who does not like to work that will complain of hunger in my state,” he said.

“Everywhere you turn to, you have a construction site. Our people are doing this, by doing so, I’m also developing our people to have a second address, not just politics, because this politics in this country will one day fail us.”