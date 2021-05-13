Uzodinma: We Must Make Nigeria The Envy Of Other Countries

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has expressed that citizens must make Nigeria the envy of other countries.

This was contained in a statement to mark the Eid al-Fitr celebration on Thursday.

The Ino helmsman stated that the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity may have affected the Muslim festival, but Nigerians have been given an opportunity to reflect on “the awesomeness of God.”

He also stated that the challenges affecting the country are a test of patience and self-sacrifice of Muslims as true believers in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic which continues to ravage parts of the globe, including Nigeria, as well as the threat of insecurity in different parts of the country, clearly test the resilience, dedication, patience and self-sacrifice of Muslims as true believers in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

“I advise them to hold tenaciously to those positive attributes which their faith espouses. We do not have any other country to call our own but Nigeria.

“Therefore, it behoves on us all, irrespective of our faith, to ensure that Nigeria is made the envy of other countries.

“Though this year’s Eid-el-Fitr ceremony, like that of 2020, may have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and threats of insecurity in parts of the country, it has also provided an opportunity for the living to reflect deeply on the awesomeness of God Almighty in the face of challenges and appreciate Him for what He represents in our lives.”