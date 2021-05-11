Victor AD Debunks Claims That He Wrote ‘Jowo’ For Davido

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Victor AD Debunks Claims That He Wrote 'Jowo' For Davido
Davido, Victor AD

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Victor Eugenie Aderebetter known as Victor AD, has debunked the rumors that he wrote ‘Jowo’ for Davido.

On Monday, May 10, 2021, a Twitter user identified as Thug Life tweeted thus:

Victor AD just confirmed davido stole his record “Jowo” 🤣 according to AD; OBO heard d song after they recorded “Tire You”. He was surprised to see d song on ABT without him/his mgt consent; He said davido blocked him on Socials & threatened to ruin him. This wickedness 😪”

The user claimed his source was Hip TV and the tweet instantly became viral, with netizens sharing their different opinions on the report.

Read AlsoSinger Victor AD Loses Dad

The ‘Wetin We Gain’ crooner has now laid the rumors to rest with his tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Omo no be me write JOWO for @davido I don’t know where all this is coming from. make una let baba celebrate him 10yrs in peace #olofofo“, he wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here