Villareal Knocks Out Arsenal

Arsenal’s Europa League hopes were dashed as Villarreal sealed a semi-final victory with a second leg draw at the Emirates on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck the post with a volley but it was a rare moment of threat in a display strangely passive for large parts.

Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe both fired efforts wide early in the second half and Aubameyang hit the post again with a downward header later in the game.

Also Read: FIFA Postpones June World Cup Qualifiers In Africa

Villareal rarely threatened throughout the game but a commanding defensive display ensured the first leg victory was enough.

Villarreal will face United in Gdansk’s Stadion Miejski on 26 May.