Villareal Knocks Out Arsenal

Arsenal’s Europa League hopes were dashed as Villarreal sealed a semi-final victory with a second leg draw at the Emirates on Thursday.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck the post with a volley but it was a rare moment of threat in a display strangely passive for large parts.
Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe both fired efforts wide early in the second half and Aubameyang hit the post again with a downward header later in the game.
Villareal rarely threatened throughout the game but a commanding defensive display ensured the first leg victory was enough.
Villarreal will face United in Gdansk’s Stadion Miejski on 26 May.