‘We Are Losing Our Morals’, Actress Ifemelu Dike Blasts Naira Marley Over His Sexual Fantasies

Nollywood actress, Ifemelu Dike has written a lengthy rant to condemn the controversial post made by Naira Marley.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the self-proclaimed President of the Marlians shared his sexual fantasies on his Instagram page.

The post was, however, not well-received by a few celebrities who have reacted by condemning the Afrobeats artist for his loose tendencies.

Ifemelu Dike has now joined the lineup of celebrities who have called the ‘Soapy’ crooner out for making the post about his desire to have a threesome with both mother and daughter.

According to Ifemelu, Naira Marley’s desire is a total disrespect to women. She added that it’s more disappointing to know that he has a daughter as well.

Ifemelu also said that Naira Marley hasn’t conducted himself properly as a good Muslim. The movie star added that she would stop being his fan if she was one before.

