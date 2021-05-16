What Inspired Me To Go Into Music – Oxlade

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, alias Oxlade, has revealed what inspired him to go into music.

The ‘Away’ crooner took to his Instagram Stories to engage his fans during a live question-and-answer chat where he promised to answer honestly if asked anything.

A curious follower then saw it as the perfect opportunity to ask the 24-year-old to disclose what drove him into music.

The Afro-R&B singer then replied that Davido’s jeep inspired him to go into music professionally.

“Davido’s jeep. After that day, I said I have to make it in life“, the ‘DKT’ singer wrote.

See his Insta-Story below: