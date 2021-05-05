What Yomi Fabiyi Is Doing Is Called ‘Victim Intimidation’ And It Could Send Him To Jail – Toni Payne

Former artist manager, Toni Payne has said that Yoruba actor Yomi Fabiyi may be locked up in jail for his comments on the ongoing case of Baba Ijesha.

The US-based former entertainment publicist took to her Instagram Stories to state that what Fabiyi is doing is called Victim Intimidation.

In her words:

“Was speaking to a lawyer friend of mine today and he said what that Yoruba actor guy is doing is called Victim Intimidation. I’m not sure how the law works in Nigeria but in America, more specifically Cali, it’s a crime.

Especially if the case hasn’t gone to court…..I’m like but from his activities online, seems he is more concerned about “arresting” the victims than the actual criminal”.

See her full post below: