Why Baba Ijesha Cannot Be Banned From TAMPPAN – Actor Mr Latin (Video)

Popular Yoruba actor, Bolaji Amusan, alias Mr Latin, has said that Baba Ijesha cannot be banned from TAMPPAN.

The comic Yoruba actor made this statement in a video released on his verified Instagram page.

According to Amusan, as the President of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPPAN), he has no right to ban Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha from the association because the latter was never a member of TAMPPAN in the first place.

Amusan explained in the video that although Baba Ijesha is his colleague, he is not a member of TAMPPAN. This is because there are many other sects in Nollywood and Ijesha may be members of others not theirs.

Mr Latin, however, condemned the act of child molestation for which Baba Ijesha is being accused.

