Why I Focus On Money, Instead Of Love – Rapper Yung6ix

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix has opened up on why he has decided to focus on money and not love.

The ‘Energize’ rapper revealed this via his Instagram Stories.

According to the rapper, he has been so traumatized in his past relationships that it’s difficult for him to open up to true love.

“Last relationships got me traumatized. I need love but I don’t know how to identify or appreciate it because it may take years to know what’s real and what’s not. Instead I appreciate everything on a default level, like you would appreciate the guy at the lobby who held the door for you because he opened it first. So I focus on making money“, he wrote.

See his post below: