Why National Assembly Can’t Impeach Buhari — Senator

The Senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Fatai Buhari, has said the National Assembly is yet to see a reason to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senator who stated this when he paid a Sallah visit to a former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, said there is a process for impeaching a president.

Senator Buhari’s submission is coming a day after Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC Taraba) and chairman of senate committee on special duties said impeaching President Buhari would not end insecurity in the country.

There have been calls for President Buhari’s resignation or impeachment following the spate of insecurity in the country.

But Senator Buhari has asked those calling for secession in the country not to create a problem that would not be easily solved.

“Impeaching the president has a process. Anybody calling for the impeachment of the president should give a genuine reason that warrants the impeachment.

“We are yet to see a reason to impeach the president. If there is a need, then, we shall table it, discuss it and the two houses must come together.

“Impeaching the president is not what someone will just wake up one day and call for. There is a procedure for it. Why do you want to cause a problem and create confusion that you cannot solve?” he queried.