With The Comments I See On Social Media, I Fear For My Kids – Timi Dakolo

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo has expressed worry for his kids via his Twitter page.

The ‘Iyawo Mi’ crooner wrote that his fear is borne out of the comments he regularly goes through on social media.

“I see some comments on social media and my biggest fear now is that my children will someday walk and dwell amongst these kind of people and their children . 💔💔💔“, he tweeted.

Read Also: Timi Dakolo Celebrates 9th Wedding Anniversary

The Bayelsa State indigene also chipped in a piece of advice to his fans in a subsequent tweet.

“You will fly when your time comes,for now just try.❤️❤️❤️”, wrote the father of three.

See his post below: