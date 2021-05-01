Workers’ Day: Labour Threatens Mass Action Over Minimum Wage Law

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr. Ayuba Wabba on Saturday threatened to embark on a mass industrial action if the proposed bill which seeks to transfer minimum wage to the concurrent list is passed by the National Assembly.

Mr Wabba made the remark during an event organised to mark Workers’ Day in Abuja.

“There have been attempts by a section the ruling class to remove the national minimum wage from Exclusive Legislative list to the concurrent list,” he said.

“This is condemnable. The national minimum wage is a global standard.

“Therefore, we are reinforcing our earlier position to state that Nigerian workers will not allow a situation where the progress we have made for the past 40 years to be taken by these group of politicians we are going to insist that any day that this law is considered by any of the chambers, Nigerian workers are going to withdraw their services.”

He also said Kaduna workers will withdraw their services for five days in protest of the sacking of workers by the Kaduna State Government.

If the workers are not reinstated, Mr Wabba stressed, there will be a total shutdown.

READ ALSO: NLC Threatens To Embark On Nationwide Strike Over Sacked Kaduna Workers

Meanwhile Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, who was representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the event, said the new minimum wage law applies to everyone, and state governments are bound by it.