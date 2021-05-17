Workers’ Protest, Economic Sabotage Won’t Stop Sackings: El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed that protests and strike action embarked upon by workers in the state will not alter plans to sack some of them.

The governor stated this barely 24 hours after workers in the state commenced a warning strike over alleged mass sackings in the state.

Also Read: Total Blackout In Kaduna As Labour Unions Begin Strike

In his verified Facebook page on Monday, the governor posted, “Kaduna State Government affirms that the conditions that compel it to rightsize are not altered by the NLC’s campaign of economic and social sabotage.

“The NLC showed in 2017 that it has no interest in public welfare, going violent over 21,780 failed teachers who KDSG replaced with 25,000.”