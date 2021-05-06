Working Together, Nigeria Will Realize Its True Potential – Osinbajo

Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians to come together for the nation to realise its true potential.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome its diverse challenges and realise its potentials.

Professor Osinbajo made the remarks on Wednesday when he received members of a South West Think-Tank, known as IMODOYE (knowledge is valuable), led by a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“I am very hopeful that this country will truly realise its potentials and I believe that all of us working together can make that happen; if the progressive ideas are put forward and we focus, then this country indeed will work,” he said.

“The country is ours; we should make it happen, there will be many challenges, but I think that we must be prepared to face it until progressive views of improved welfare for the citizens that we represent, eventually prevail.”