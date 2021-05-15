Worshippers Abducted From Katsina Mosque Escape From Kidnappers’ Den

At least 11 persons, including an infant, abducted from the Jibia mosque in Katsina State have regained freedom.

The worshippers were earlier abducted on Monday at a mosque located in the outskirt of Jibiya town of Katsina State while observing midnight prayers.

A local resident, Fahad Mukhtar told newsmen that the victims escaped from their abductors on Wednesday afternoon in Zurmi Local Government Area of the neighboring Zamfara State.

Their release, according to an eyewitness, was facilitated by a woman married to one of the bandits who untied them where they were kept and asked them to run away.

Those who escaped include eight males and three females.

The only victim left is a nursing mother whose infant was rescued but she could not make it because her legs were swollen and she couldn’t run.

The abductors are now demanding N10million ransom before they release her.

The police authorities in the state are to confirm the incident as phone calls put through the spokesman, SP Gambo Isah were not picked up.