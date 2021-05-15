Yahaya Bello To Governors: Implement Financial Autonomy For Judiciary If You Believe In Restructuring

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has urged his colleagues demanding restructuring to implement financial autonomy for judiciary and legislature in their various states.

Recall that on Tuesday, the governors of the southern states asked President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the nation among other demands.

Reacting to this call, Bello noted that the president has since heeded the calls for restructuring by signing executive order 10 an order that had been suspended.

He said this during an interview on Channels TV on Friday.

He expressed that governors should implement certain demands in their various states, before making such from the federal government.

“I sincerely appreciate the position and I respect the position and the view of our brothers from the southern part of the country for calling for restructuring,” he said.

“Mr. President has heeded to it (referring to restructuring) severally (sic). He granted the autonomy of the judiciary, granted the autonomy of the legislature, and granted the autonomy of the local government by going ahead to sign all the executive orders.

“At various levels, whatever we are demanding, especially at governorship level, let us make sure we practice it at home. You are demanding for zoning, let’s make sure we practice it at home. You are demanding for equity, let’s make sure we practice it at home. You are demanding for fairness, let’s make sure we practice it at home.

“When it (call for restructuring) is titled or when it appears as if you are fighting President Muhammadu Buhari, our father, and our president, we are all getting it wrong because we get to where we are today as a result of maladministration of successive administrations, not just President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is not a one-man job, it is our collective responsibilities from president to governors, to ministers to traditional rulers to religious leaders to everybody, each and every one of us.”