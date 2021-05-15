Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho Storms Osogbo Rally

Popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho joined other agitators at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, on Saturday to demand Yoruba Nation.

Speaking at the venue of the mega rally, Igboho demanded the release of operatives of the Oodua Peoples Congress who were detained for arresting notorious Fulani herder, Iskilu Wakili, in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

The venue of the rally was, however, heavy with the presence of operatives of the Nigeria Police Force as well as men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.