You Can’t Get Presidency By Threatening Secession, El-Rufai Tells Igbo

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed that the people of the South-East must note that they cannot get the Presidential seat in 2023 by threatening others with secession.

El-rufai stated that he believes the South should produce the next President in 2023.

He, however, pointed out that politics has to do with negotiations and convincing others why they should vote for you.

He, therefore, stated that the Igbo would need to adopt this approach if they want their son to succeed the current President.

The governor stated this during a webinar organised by the Africa Leadership Group. The event which was tagged: ‘Developing a Viable Nation 2’ was hosted by Pastor of Trinity House church Ituah Ighodalo.

He said, “I don’t think anyone has stopped the South-East from going for the Presidency. But you see, you cannot get the Presidency of Nigeria by threats or by shouting victimhood. This is a political process and you have to engage other parts of Nigeria to convince them to support you.

“That is what everyone does. That is what Jonathan did in 2011; that is what Buhari did in 2015 and 2019. That is what every President does. You don’t stay in your corner, abuse everyone in Nigeria and say give me Presidency. It is not going to happen.”