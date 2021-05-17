You Don’t Have To Reveal Anything To Be Beautiful – Actress Juliana Olayode Advises Ladies

Nigerian actress, Juliana Olayode has advised her fellow ladies to dress modestly without revealing sensitive parts of their bodies.

The actress famous for her role as Toyo Baby in Jenifa’s Diary took to her Instagram page on Sunday evening to dish out the piece of advice.

“One word for the QUEEN! 🥰🥰 There is so much beauty in modesty. Dressing modestly isn’t outdated. It doesn’t stop you from being fashionable. I think modesty and fashion can go hand in hand.

You do not have to reveal anything to be beautiful. I think the less you reveal, the more beautiful you are. I don’t even know why I am talking about modesty today, I guess there’s just a burden in my heart“, she wrote.

See her post below: