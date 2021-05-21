“You Don’t Love Old Men; You Love Their Money”, Singer Dencia Slams Ladies

Cameroonian-born singer, Dencia has come for young ladies who marry and date rich older men.

The singer and skincare entrepreneur shared her thoughts on them via her Snapchat account.

Dencia noted that young women don’t love old men; they only love their money, adding that they are meant to be marrying broke old men too if they are actually attracted to old men as they claim.

“Young women who swear they love their ready to die old husbands kill me.. No sis u love the $$, if you love old men so much, why ain’t y’all marrying the broke 70 & over ones?”, she wrote.

See her post below: