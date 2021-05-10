Your Divorce Is Loading If Your Wife Isn’t Following You On Instagram – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has told married people to start preparing for a divorce if their spouses are not following them on Instagram.

The radio show host took it a step further by saying that it becomes worse if they are following their pastor instead of their spouse on Instagram.

“Your husband or wife isn’t following you on Instagram but is following their pastor… Dear friend, your separation is loading”.

“The scriptures say become one with your spouse, NOT WITH YOUR PASTOR!

■ Matthew 19:5 ► New International Version and said, ‘For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh’?”, he wrote.

See his post below: