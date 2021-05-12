Your Spiritual Fathers Will Flee Nigeria Leaving You Helpless, Daddy Freeze Tells Christians

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has told Christians that they will be left helpless after their General Overseers flee Nigeria due to the level of insecurity in the country.

The radio show host and convener of the Free The Sheeple movement took to his Instagram page to make this statement.

“Should anything happen in this Nigeria, just know that many of your spiritual fathers will flee with their biological children on their jets, leaving their spiritual children to sort themselves out. Even in the dictionary Biology comes before Spirituality Know this and know peace....”, he wrote.

