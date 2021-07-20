90% Of Nigerian Men Of God Are 419 – Samklef

Popular music producer, Samklef has said that everything Daddy Freeze has been saying about Nigerian pastors is true.

The veteran music producer turned blogger took to his Instagram page to state this.

Samklef noted that he was blind and ignorant before but now he can see things clearly.

In his words:

“I was blind and ignorant but now i can see clearly. Everything daddy freeze have been saying is the truth. 90% percent of Nigeria so called men of mammon are 419. It’s ur faith that makes u whole. So dey collect money for miracles that happens through u….@daddyfreeze u are the John the Baptist of this generation. I can finally see clearly”

See his post below: