Abba Kyari: Buhari Should Follow Due Process — Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Kingsley Moghalu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to follow due process in the case of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari who is being sought by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI wants Kyari extradited for questioning following allegations against him in the US by suspected internet fraudster Ramon Olorunwa Abbas alias Hushpuppi.

Moghalu, on his Facebook page on Frida, stated that the FBI request for the extradition of Kyari would put Buhari and Nigeria in the global spotlight.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has frequently opted for subjective loyalties over real political will on national security and fighting corruption,” he said.

Also Read: Hushpuppi: Why We Want Abba Kyari Arrested, Detained – U.S. Govt

“It’s one thing to go to great lengths in seeking to extradite Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic and the apparent extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from God-knows-where.

“It’s another to respect international law in black and white when it comes to certain Nigerians.

“Nigeria and the United States have an extradition treaty and it has been used in a number of cases.

“Is this a bone in the throat? What leadership calls for is obvious. President Buhari should respect laws and follow due process. We are watching.”