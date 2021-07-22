Abia Relaxes Curfew In Aba, Umuahia, Others

Abia State Government has announced further relaxation of the prevailing curfew in the state.

This was contained in a special announcement authored by Barrister Chris Ezem, the Secretary to State Government.

The state government said this was “following marked improvements in the security situation of the State and surrounding ones.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the relaxation and adjustment of subsisting curfews across the state.”

According to the statement, Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia, Bende, Umunneochi and Arochukwu LGAs, the curfew is now 12 midnight to 6am daily.

The state government appreciated the citizens over their support and cooperation which it said have led to the improvements of security in the state and advised all to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements or activities to the relevant security agents who are to also ensure strict compliance with the new curfew regimes which take effect from Thursday, 22nd July, 2021.