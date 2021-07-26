Actor Alex Ekubo Celebrates His Fiancée, Fancy Acholonu As She Clocks 30

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has penned a lovely romantic note to his fiancee, Fancy Acholonu on her 30th birthday, Monday, July 26, 2021.

The movie star posted her picture on his Instagram page and wrote as caption:

“Happy 30th Birthday @fancyacholonu This is the last birthday you will bear this surname. Incoming Mrs Ekubo ❤️

I’m so glad you came into this world, i’m even more glad you came into my world.

Were you really born on this day? Or did you just drop down from Heaven as the beautiful Angel you are.

I love you on your birthday, now forever & all the days in between.

I’ll say the same thing to you now that I’ll say to you when you turn 100. You are the LOML.

P.s,

For November, just have your bath & come through, I got EVERYTHING on lock.

Signed

Your Fiancé Incoming Husband”

