Actress Clarion Chukwurah Celebrates Her Birthday With A Note To Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah has celebrated her birthday with Nigerian-themed photos and a long note penned to honor Nigeria.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, July 24, 2021 to share the pictures, the movie star wrote:

“I AM NIGERIA🇳🇬…with My Myriad of Culture And Ethnic Groups.. Sometimes, I look Confused To The Rest of The World In My Diversity, Outdated and Uncivilized with Customs Steeped in Tradition… Still, They Were Attracted To My Many Blessings.

SMH, I Used To Be Called The Giant Of Africa, The Land of Black Gold, Fighting and Winning Battles For My African Kin, Commanding Respect!

Now, on Wobbly Legs, I Say, I AM UNBREAKABLE! Cameroon has taken from Me, Ghana has lived in Me, Togo has worked in Me, Lebanon has traded in Me, Niger has overflooded Me

Read Also: Nollywood Actress Clarion Chukwurah Completes Bible School

South African Liberty benefitted from Me, My Borders have been left open to Exploiters for as long as I can remember, My Values have sunk into the Pit; But, My Sons and Daughters Have Built The World. And, Though I Suffer Endlessly from Headaches And Stomach Pains inflicted by Poisonous Elements within Myself, I REMAIN STANDING!!!

Sadly, It has dawned on Me, that I Am Falling, Stripped And Begging for Respect😭😭…. I Need Mercy to Uphold Me, Hope to Clothe Me, Restoration to bring back My GLORY ; So I Can Still Say That I AM Strong🦾In My Diversity And I Can Again Be Called The Giant Of Africa 🏆 BECAUSE GOD IS IN THE MIDST OF ME🙏🙏🙏.

MY NAME IS CLARION CHUKWURAH, TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY….I AM A NIGERIAN🇳🇬 AND I SAY I AM UNBREAKABLE⚒️ ❤️❤️❤️💯 BY GRACE I WILL BE Restored. TO GOD BE ALL THE GLORY. THANK YOU, LORD! AMEN 🙏Inspiration : Holy Spirit 😇🔥🔥🔥